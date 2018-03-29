Couple to celebrate 70th anniversary

SIDNEY — Maynard and Alfrieda Francis, of Sidney, will celebrate their 70th wedding anniversary at an open house, April 7, from 1 to 4 p.m., in the Amos Community Center at Ohio Living Dorothy Love.

They ask that gifts be omitted.

Maynard and the former Alfrieda Pour were married, April 3, 1948, by the Rev. H.J. Mentink in St. Patrick’s Church, Troy.

They have four daughters and three sons-in-law, Marcia and Gary Niswonger, of Piqua, Rita and Dave Cromes, of Alabaster, Alabama, Mary and Randy Giesseman, of Troy, and Susan Barhorst, of Troy. They have 1o grandchildren, 19 great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren.