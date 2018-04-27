Heitkamps celebrate 60 years

NEW BREMEN — Emma Rita and Dennis Heitkamp, of New Bremen, will celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary with a Mass in the Holy Redeemer Church in New Bremen, at 10 a.m., May 6, 2018.

Dennis and the former Emma Rita Gehret were married, May 7, 1958, in the St. Nicholas Catholic Church in Osgood.

The couple have four daughters and sons-in-law, Linda and March Schutz, of Willowdell, Karen and Steve Reineke, of Piqua, Lois and Tony Meyer, of Fort Loramie, and Diana and Doug Kramer, of New Bremen; and two sons and daughters-in-law, James and Janet Heitkamp, and John and Judy Heitkamp, all of New Bremen. They have 23 living grandchildren, 21 living great-grandchildren and three stepgrandchildren. One grandson and one great-granddaughter are deceased.

Dennis is a retired farmer who hauled livestock for 50 years. He enjoys woodworking. Emma Rita, a homemaker, enjoys playing the guitar, singing and yodeling. She performs in area nursing homes.