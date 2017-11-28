Heitkamps celebrate 60 years together

SIDNEY — Marjorie and Wilbert Heitkamp, of Sidney, celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary at a luncheon with their wedding party and extended family, Oct. 22, 2017.

Wilbert and the former Marjorie Sanders were married Oct. 22, 1957, at 8:30 a.m., in the St. Michael’s Catholic Church in Fort Loramie. The Rev. Ratermann performed the ceremony on a beautiful, sunny, fall day. Witnesses were best man Davis Quellhorst, groomsmen Paul Poeppelman, Anthony Holthaus and Othmar Bergman, and bridesmaids Elsie Poeppelman, Irene Ballard, Carol Laub, Roseanne Holthaus and Judy Dirksen. The couple had met at the Crystal Ball Dance Hall.

Wilbert is the son of the late Clara and Julius Heitkamp. He has three living brothers and a living sister-in-law, Ernest Heitkamp, of Lebanon, Walter and Rita Heitkamp, of Minster, and Marvin Heitkamp, of New Bremen; and two living sisters, Norma Keller, of New Bremen, and Irene Ballard, of Haskins. Two other brothers, Roger Heitkamp and Gerald Heitkamp, a sister, Rosanne Holthaus, two sisters-in-law, Sara Heitkamp and Mary Heitkamp, and two brothers-in-law, Anthony Holthaus and Joe Ballard, are deceased.

Marjorie is the daughter of the late Helen and Theodore Sanders. She has two living sisters and two brothers-in-law, Judy and Dennis Dirksen, of Maria Stein, Carol Laub, of Versailles, and Paul Poeppelman, of Fort Loramie. Another sister, Elsie Poeppelman, is deceased.

The Heitkamps have two sons and daughters-in-law, Doug and Brenda Heitkamp, of Rowlett, Texas, and David and Melinda Heitkamp, of Marysville, and four daughters and two sons-in-law, Lynn Holbrook, of South Bend, Indiana, Ann Bell, of Columbus, Darla and Jeff Platfoot, of Dublin, and Donna and Russ Francis, of Versailles. They have nine grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

Wilbert retired from the Anna Lumber Co. Marjorie retired from Dorothy Love Retirement Community.

The couple attend Holy Angels Catholic Church. They enjoy reading, attending their grandchildren’s activities and visiting family and friends.