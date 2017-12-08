Pipers married 50 years

SIDNEY — Linda and Scott Piper, of rural Sidney, celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary in October with their family in Nashville, Indiana.

Scott and the former Linda Piper were married Dec. 9, 1967, in the St. John’s Lutheran Church in Sidney. The Rev. H.W. Swinehart performed the ceremony on a cold, sunny day while Scott was on leave from the U.S. Navy. The couple had met at Fairlawn Local Schools, where they attended all 12 grades together.

Scott is the son of the late Clarence and Phyllis Piper. He has a living sister and brother-in-law, Toni and Dan Sayre, of Sidney. Another sister, Vicki Piper, is deceased.

Linda is the daughter of Esther Knasel, of Sidney, and the late Avery Knasel. She has a sister and brother-in-law, Darcy and Myron Verdier, of Sidney, and two brothers and a sister-in-law, Bruce and Vicki Knasel, of Sidney, and Jerry Knasel, of Cleveland.

The Pipers have a daughter and son-in-law, Stacy and Jason Morrison, of Ossian, Indiana, and a son and daughter-in-law, Jace and Casie Piper, of Sidney. They have five grandchildren.

Scott retired from Area Energy and Electric. He served four years in the U.S. Navy. Linda graduated from Miami-Jacobs Junior College and retired from Ferguson Construction in 2013.

They attend the Pemberton United Methodist Church and enjoy attending their grandchildren’s sporting events, boating, camping, fishing and riding their Harley Davidson.