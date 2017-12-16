Deams celebrate golden date

SIDNEY — Joyce A. and Mark L. Deam, of Sidney, will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary at a gathering of family and friends hosted by their daughter, Laura Snyder, and her family, today, Dec. 16, 2017.

Mark and the former Joyce A. Eipper were married Dec. 16, 1967, in the First United Methodist Church in Sidney. The Rev. James Hartland performed the ceremony. Witnesses were best man Dan Shaffer, brother-in-law of the bridegroom, and maid of honor Suzann (McGuire) Lonsbury. The couple met in 1965 at Sidney High School where their lockers were side-by-side.

Mark is the son of William H. “Bill” Deam, of Sidney, and the late Mary L. (Brockman) Deam. He is the stepson of Doris Deam, of Sidney. He has a twin sister and brother-in-law, Marcia and Dan Shaffer, of Sidney, and a living brother, John Deam, of Sidney. Another brother, Thomas, is deceased.

Joyce is the daughter of the late Lloyd “Bus” and Wilma (Mohr) Eipper. She has a sister and brother-in-law, Barbara and Larry Michael, of Warsaw, Indiana.

The Deams have a son and daughter-in-law, David and Katie Deam, of Sidney, and a daughter and son-in-law, Laura and Joshua Snyder, of Dublin. They have six grandchildren.

Mark served in the U.S. Army from August 1967 to August 1969. He spent a year in Vietnam, where he was awarded the Purple Heart and the Bronze Star. He was employed by the Ohio Department of Transpotation as a survey operations manager and is now retired.

Joyce attended the Dettmer Hospital School for Certified Laboratory Assistants and worked as a lab technician at Wilson Memorial Hospital. She is retired.

The couple attend the First United Methodist Church in Sidney.

Mark is active in the Americal Division Veterans Association and was presented its Lifetime Achievement Award this year. He enjoys playing golf, fishing and playing in the Sidney High School Alumni Band. Joyce enjoys reading and crafts. They both enjoy bowling, playing cards, traveling, walking and spending time with their family and friends.