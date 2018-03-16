Couple marks silver year

SIDNEY — Betty and Jeff Watkins, of Sidney, celebrated their 25th wedding anniversary earlier this month with family in Destin, Florida.

Jeff and the former Betty Voisard were married March 20, 1993, in the St. Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Newport. It was a typical spring afternoon. Witnesses were best man Mike Slonkosky, groomsmen Matt Andrews and Bart Rogers, Mary Jane (Voisard) Jones, sister of the bride, Jodi (Watkins) Hickman, sister of the bridegroom, and Mary Ann Huelskamp. The couple had met through mutual friends.

Jeff is the son of Sonja Watkins, of Sidney, and the late Sam Watkins.

Betty is the daughter of the late Ruth and Robert Voisard.

The Watkinses are the parents of a son, Aaron Watkins, and a daughter, Allie Watkins, both of Sidney.

Betty is retired after 32 years as a hairdresser. Jeff is the owner of B-Sealed Sealing & Asphalt Co. in Sidney and Belle Center.

Betty enjoys baking, sewing and crafts. Jeff enjoys sports, home-remodeling and raising pigs. They both enjoy refinishing furniture and family activities.