Jackson celebrates 90th birthday

SIDNEY — Thomas Jackson, of Sidney, will celebrate his 90th birthday, at an open house, hosted by his family, at the Sidney Boat Club, 1055 Riverside Drive, from 2 to 4 p.m.

He requests that gifts be omitted.

Jackson was born, Jan. 2, 1928, the son of Lura and Jesse Jackson. They are deceased. His brothers, Harold and Mirian, are also deceased.

He graduated from Perry High School in 1945 and worked as an auto mechanic for many years. He retired from Sidney Tire in 1992.

He married his wife, Charlotte, in 1949. They are the parents of a daughter and son-in-law, Joyce and Denny Nelson, of Port Clinton, and two sons and daughters-in-law, Steven and Donna Jackson, of Delaware, and Joseph and Karen Jackson, of Columbus. They have three grandchildren, seven stepgrandchildren, one great-grandchild and three stepgreat-granchildren.

Jackson is the only living charter member of the Sidney Boat Club, which was established in 1953. He is a member of the Stokes Masonic Lodge in Port Jefferson, the Shelby County Coin Club and High Twelve. He is a lifetime member of St. John’s Lutheran Church.