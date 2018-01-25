Holly celebrates 90 years

JACKSON CENTER — Loraine “Lou” Holly, of Jackson Center, will celebrate her 90th birthday at an open house card party, Feb. 10, from 1:30 to 5 p.m., in the Family Life Center in Jackson Center.

Holly was born, Feb. 7, 1928, in Colfax, Washington, the daughter of Osie “Joe” Parenteau and Jessie Stahl, who are now deceased.

She graduated from St. Leo’s Catholic School for Girls in Tacoma, Washington. She was married to William “Bill” Holly. He is now deceased.

Holly has four sons and two daughters-in-law, Jerry Emery, of Washington state, John and Barbara Craun, of Sidney, Tim and Joy Holly, of California, and Charles “Chuck” Craun, of Sidney; and three living daughters and sons-in-law, Paulette and Ed Bishspink, of Nevada, Maxine and Harold Trout, of Tennessee, and Clara Jo and Guy Kingen, of Celina. Another daughter and son-in-law, Charlene and Gay Coyle, are deceased. She has 22 grandchildren, 40 great-grandchildren and 16 great-great-grandchildren.

Holly retired from Copeland Corp. and worked for the Republican Party for a number of years.

She enjoys old movies, reading, eating out, cooking, coloring adult coloring books and spending time with the children in her family.

Friends and family can mail cards to her in care of John R. Craun, 1613 Marilyn Dr., Sidney, OH 45365.