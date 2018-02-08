Borchers celebrates 90 years

FORT LORAMIE — Luella “Lu” Borchers, of Fort Loramie, will celebrate her 90th birthday, Feb. 19, 2018, with her family and a card shower.

Friends and family may send cards to her at 11 E. Lane St., Fort Loramie, OH 45845.

Borchers was born in Russia, the daughter of Alfred and Christine (Monnier) Simon, who are now deceased. She was the youngest of eight children and attended Russia schools. On April 19, 1950, she married Albert Borchers in Russia. He is now deceased.

Borchers has a daughter and son-in-law, Cheryl and John Biggs, of Sidney; and three sons and daughters-in-law, John and Sue Borchers, of Troy, Dan and Karen Borchers, of Versailles, and Mike and Kathy Borchers, of Springboro. She has six living grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. Another grandchild is deceased.

Borchers is a member of St. Michael’s Catholic Church in Fort Loramie.