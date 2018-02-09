Bruns celebrates 80 years

MINSTER — Leonard J. Bruns, of Minster, will celebrate his 80th birthday at an open house, Feb. 18, 2018, in the Catholic Knights Hall in Cassella.

He requests that gifts be omitted.

Bruns was born Feb. 16, 1938, the son of Cecelia and Edward Bruns, who are now deceased.

He has three daughters and sons-in-law, Barbara and Allen Brunswick, and Bonnie and Gary Lochtefeld, all of Maria Stein, and Patricia and Don Meiring, of Osgood, and a son and daughter-in-law, Mike and Julie Bruns, of Fort Recovery. He has 13 grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

Bruns was a full-time farmer and worked for Stolle Corp. in Sidney for about five years.

He is a member of the Knights of St. John of Maria Stein, American Legion Post No. 571 and the Maria Stein Catholic Church. He served in the Army Reserve for six years.

He enjoys traveling.