NEW KNOXVILLE — Cheryl and Matt Bambauer, of New Knoxville, have announced the birth of a daughter, Josie Marie Bambauer, born March 15, 2018, at 12:50 p.m., in the Copeland-Emerson Family Birth Center at Wilson Health in Sidney.

She weighed 6 pounds, 9 ounces, and was 20 inches long.

She was welcomed home by her sisters, Emily, 9, Molly 4, and Ellie, 2, and her brother, Brent, 7.

Her maternal grandparents are Eileen and Alvin Homan, of Minster. Her paternal grandparents are Peg and Bruce Bambauer, of New Knoxville.

Her great-grandparents are Lillian Homan, of Coldwater, Carolyn Bambauer, of New Knoxville, and Joan and John Kraft, of Wapakoneta.

Her mother is the former Cheryl Homan.