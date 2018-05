PIQUA — Julia and Benjamin Zimmerman, of Piqua, have announced the birth of a son, Ezra Harold Zimmerman, born May 1, 2018, at 3:18 p.m., in the Upper Valley Medical Center in Troy.

He weighed 9 pounds, 1 ounce, and was 20 inches long.

His maternal grandparents are Darlene and Bernard Seger, of Sidney. His paternal grandparents are Lucinda and Keith Zimmerman, of Pleasant Hill.

His mother is the former Julia Seger.