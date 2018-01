NEW BREMEN — Courtney Ziegenbusch, of New Bremen, and Brett Ziegenbusch, of Anna, have announced the birth of a daughter, Amelia Ziegenbusch, born Dec. 29, 2017, at 6:23 p.m., in the Joint Township District Memorial Hospital in St. Marys.

She weighed 8 pounds and was 21 inches long.

Her maternal grandparents are Sue and Lester Schmackers, of New Bremen. Her paternal grandparents are Michele and Tom Ziegenbusch, of New Bremen.

Her mother is the former Courtney Schmackers.