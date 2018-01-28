Posted on by

McMahonRecent birth


ANNA — Michele and Ryan McMahon, of Anna, have announced the birth of a daughter, Nora Lynn McMahon, born Dec. 8, 2017, at 9:09 a.m., in the Copeland-Emerson Family Birth Center at Wilson Health in Sidney.

She weighed 7 pounds, 4 ounces, and was 19 inches long.

She was welcomed home by her brother, Beckett McMahon, 3.

Her maternal grandparents are Deb and Denny Nagel, of Anna. Her paternal grandparents are Patty and Tim McMahon, of Anna.

Her great-grandparents are Shirley and Romie Heitman and Lois Nagel, all of Anna, Carolyn and Larry Boze, of Troy, and Jeanne McMahon, of Sidney.

Her mother is the former Michele Nagel, of Anna.

