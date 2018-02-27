NEW WESTON — Janell and Chris Weiss, of New Weston, have announced the birth of a daughter, Anneliese Marie Weiss, born Feb. 20, 2018, at 5:59 a.m., in the Copeland-Emerson Family Birth Center at Wilson Health in Sidney.

She weighed 7 pounds and was 19 inches long.

She was welcomed home by her brother, Heirich, 1.

Her maternal grandparents are Sylvia and Larry Henry, of Versailles. Her paternal grandparents are Betty and Don Weiss, of Greenville.

Her great-grandmother is Freda Condon, of Greenville.

Her mother is the former Janell Henry.