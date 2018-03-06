TROY — Suzin Marie and Kyle Robert Borchers, of Troy, have announced the birth of a son, Nathaniel Robert Borchers, born Jan. 24, 2018, at 10:47 p.m., in the Miami Valley Hospital in Dayton.

He weighed 7 pounds, 7 ounces, and was 20 inches long.

He was welcomed home by his sister, Maya, 2.

His maternal grandparents are Joanne Kenney, of Miamisburg, and Kim and Tom Lenzo, of Cincinnati. His paternal grandparents are Barb Borchers, of Sidney, and the late Bob Borchers.

His great-grandmother is Rae Lenzo, of Crown Point, Indiana.

His mother is the former Suzin Lenzo.