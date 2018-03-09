BIG BEND NATIONAL PARK, Texas — Maria Lavender and Jost Zwiebel, of Big Bend National Park, Texas, have announced the birth of twin sons, born Feb. 27, 2018, in the St. Luke’s Baptist Hospital in San Antonio, Texas.

Ronan Louis Zwiebel was born at 7:44 p.m., weighed 7 pounds, 4 ounces, and was 20 inches long. Barrett Edwin Zwiebel was born at 7:45 p.m., weighed 7 pounds, 14 ounces, and was 20 1/2 inches long.

Their maternal grandparents are Janet and Randy Lavender, of Yuba City, California, and the late Karen and Milton Lader. Their paternal grandparents are Polly and Dan Allen, of Maplewood, and Karen and Kim Zwiebel, of Sidney.

Their great-grandparents are Eileen Ricucci, of Virginia, and Maxine Allen, of Sidney.

Their mother is originally from Oxford. Their father is originally from Maplewood.