Meyer, Rogers to wed

ANNA — Amanda Lynn Meyer, of Anna, and Zachery Tyler Rogers, of Sidney, have announced their engagment and plans to marry, June 9, 2018, in the Sacred Heart of Jesus Church in McCartyville.

The bride-to-be is the daughter of Lisa and Phil Meyer, of Anna. She graduated from Anna High School in 2013 and from the University of Dayton in 2016 with a Bachelor of Science in business administration and a speciality in marketing. She is employed by Emerson in Sidney as a marketing communications analyst.

Her fiance is the son of Jennie and Bart Rogers, of Sidney. He is a 2013 graduate of Fairlawn High School. He is employed by Shelby County as a highway worker.