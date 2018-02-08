Posted on by

Dirksen, Endicott to wed


VERSAILLES — Megan M. Dirksen and Aaron M. Endicott, both of Versailles, have announced their engagement and plans to marry, April 7, 2018, in the Lake Loramie State Park or the St. Michael’s Hall in Fort Loramie, depending on the weather.

The bride-to-be is the daughter of Brenda and Tom Dirksen, of Versailles. She graduated from Versailles High School in 2010 and earned a degree in photography and digital media design from Edison State Community College in 2014. She is employed by VPP in Versailles and is the owner of Megan Marie Photography.

Her fiance is the son of Margery and Ray Endicott, of Fort Loramie. He is a 2008 graduate of Fort Loramie High School and is a self-employed, freelance graphic designer and videographer.

