WeddingYork, Grillot exchange vows

RUSSIA — Bethany Renee York, of Russia, and Joshua Thomas Grillot, of Versailles, were united in marriage, Aug. 5, 2017, at 1:30 p.m., in the St. Remy Catholic Church in Russia.

The bride is the daughter of Jill and Timothy York, of Russia. The bridegroom is the son of Dianna and James Grillot, of Versailles.

The Rev. Frank Amberger officiated the Mass. The bride was given in marriage by her father. Rachel York served as her sister’s maid of honor. Bridesmaids were Alissa Meyer, Hannah Poling, Jayme Baugher, Gina Barlage, Alexa Francis, Lora Vallandingham, Shelly Seger, Carrie Demange and Tricia Baker.

Robert Grillot and Richard Grillot served as their brother’s best men. Groomsmen were Christopher Ball, Andrew Toller, Jonathon Magoto, Jeffrey Simon, David York, Jordan York, Benjamin York and Alex Seger.

A reception in the St. Remy Hall followed the ceremony. The couple honeymooned in Italy in the cities of Rome, Florence, Venice, Salerno and Naples. They reside in Versailles.

The bride graduated from Russia High School in 2013 and from Wright State University in 2016, where she earned a Bachelor of Arts in political science. She is employed by a contractor in Washington, D.C.

The bridegroom is a 2010 graduate of Russia High School and earned a Master of Business Administration in 2017 from the University of Dayton. He is employed by Emerson Residential Solutions in Sidney.