Crazy socks mark Down Syndrome Day

ST. MARYS — World Down Syndrome Day is annually observed, March 21, signifying the third copy of the 21st chromosome, which results in Down syndrome.

This day is celebrated to raise public awareness of Down syndrome and to help spread acceptance by wearing a pair of crazy socks on this day.

Grant Topp, 4, son of Mary Grant, of St. Marys, along with his family and friends, donated socks to Joint Township District Memorial Hospital for patients and staff. Their hope is when asked, “Why the crazy socks?,” the response can be, “We are celebrating all the wonderful things about individuals with Down syndrome and helping to promote inclusion and acceptance.”