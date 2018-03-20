JC Foundation sets banquet

JACKSON CENTER — The 19th annual Jackson Center Education Foundation banquet will be April 21 at the American Legion in Jackson Center.

Tickets must be purchased by April 10. They cost $25 and are available at the Jackson Center Village Office and the Jackson Center School Office. Social hour will begin at 5:30 p.m., followed by dinner at 6 p.m.

The highlight of the evening will be the recognition of 10 Jackson Center seniors with the presentation of scholarships sponsored by the Education Foundation and individual donors.

Additionally, the foundation will recognize and celebrate the contributions of three local individuals: Pastor Sylvia Hull, former pastor of the Jackson Center United Methodist Church, will receive the Hall of Fame Award. Herman McBride, founder of Rising Sun Express, will receive the Pioneer Award, and Deb Zimpfer, long-time elementary school teacher at Jackson Center, will be presented with the Teachers Touch Lives Award.

Proceeds benefit the Education Foundation’s scholarship fund. To make a donation or establish a scholarship with the foundation, contact a foundation member.