WSU to host finance and innovation symposium

DAYTON — Bitcoin and Cryptocurrency, tax reform and retirement planning are just a few of the topics nationally known experts will present at the fourth annual LIFT2Symposium hosted by Wright State University, Friday, March 23, from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., in the student union.

Registration for The Leading Innovation and Finance Today and Tomorrow Symposium is $25 for students, $125 advance general registration and $150 for those who register the day of the symposium. The symposium schedule and registration information is available at wright.edu/event/lift-symposium.

The keynote speakers will be Michael Finke, dean and chief academic officer at the American College of Financial Services and an expert in retirement income planning, and Gary Wagner, vice president and senior regional officer of the Cincinnati branch of the Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland.

Additional sessions during the LIFT2 Symposium include “Recruit, Train, Retain: Leveraging NextGen Talent to Secure Your Firm’s Future” by Moore; “Everything you need to know about Social Security” by Theresa Busher, a public affairs specialist for the Social Security offices of greater Dayton and Springfield; “Tax Reform and its Impact” by Robert Keebler, a partner with Keebler and Associates tax planning; and “Bitcoin and Cryptocurrency” by Greg Merideth, who runs Brixey and Meyer’s Business Advisory Services team.

Michael Fink, dean and chief academic officer at The American College of Financial Services. http://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2018/03/web1_fink.jpg Michael Fink, dean and chief academic officer at The American College of Financial Services. Courtesy photo Gary Wagner, vice president and senior regional officer of the Cincinnati Branch of the Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland. http://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2018/03/web1_wagner.jpg Gary Wagner, vice president and senior regional officer of the Cincinnati Branch of the Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland. Courtesy photo