BOTKINS — The Botkins Young Farmers will be hosting an all-you-can-eat Palm Sunday Breakfast, March 25, from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., in the Botkins High School.

The Young Farmers will serve ham, pancakes, eggs, sausage, biscuits and gravy, donuts and toast, along with coffee, orange juice and milk.

Tickets for adults are $6 presale and $7 at the door. Tickets for children 6 to 12 years old are $3, while 5 and under are free.