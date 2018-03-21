Turner works on “Anything Goes” crew

BEREA — Brooke Turner, of DeGraff, was part of the cast and crew from Baldwin Wallace University who, under the direction of James Beaudry, breathed new life into Cole Porter’s classic musical masterpiece “Anything Goes.” Turner, a graduate of Bellefontaine High School majoring in acting, served as spotlight operator in the production.

When nightclub singer-turned-evangelist Reno Sweeney steps aboard the S.S. American with some of her colorful cohorts, it’s anything but smooth sailing. Mayhem and mischief ensue with star-crossed lovers, mistaken identities and good old-fashioned Broadway fun. When asked about the show’s background, Beaudry said the musical “took satirical aim at anything and everything au courant in 1934. Celebrity evangelist, Aimee Semple, whose sermons rivaled the Ziegfeld Follies, inspired Reno Sweeney.”

“Anything Goes” was a co-production between the Baldwin Wallace University Department of Theatre and Dance and the university’s acclaimed music theatre program. Headed by Victoria Bussert, the program has produced dozens of Broadway stars and performing arts professionals. There is no doubt that members of the “Anything Goes” cast will be lighting up the Great White Way in the future.

“Anything Goes” is one of an extensive number of performance experiences providing real-world opportunities for students at Baldwin Wallace University. Productions include plays, musicals, operas, music concerts and dance concerts. Details are available at bw.edu/events.