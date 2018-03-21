Local students receive Pioneer Electric scholarships

PIQUA — Eight area high school seniors have been named the recipients of Pioneer Electric Cooperative’s 2018 scholarships.

The awards were granted to children of Pioneer members based on applications and interviews. The eight scholars were selected from a talented pool of 37 applicants from 21 schools throughout the Pioneer Electric service territory.

Winners from Shelby County include Caitlin Bollheimer, of Fort Loramie ($1,500), and Rachel Shoemaker, of Anna ($500).

“Commitment to community is one of Pioneer’s core principles and providing college scholarships to help prepare tomorrow’s leaders is a great way to exemplify that,” said Nanci McMaken, Pioneer’s vice president and chief communications officer. “We are happy to award these scholarships to children of our members.”

Pioneer Electric Cooperative is a not-for-profit distribution utility focused on service to its memberowners in its primary territory of Champaign, Miami, and Shelby counties, as well as portions of the eight surrounding counties.