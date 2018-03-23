Vets hall seeks nominees

COLUMBUS — The Ohio Veterans Hall of Fame is accepting nominations to recognize those who served in the U.S. Armed Forces and continue to contribute to our communities, state and nation through exceptional acts of volunteerism, advocacy, professional distinction, public service or philanthropy.

The program sets the standard for recognizing Ohio’s veterans for accomplishments beyond their military service. In addition, it is a fitting way to say thank you for their service to our nation and for their continued service to our communities.

The Ohio Veterans Hall of Fame includes captains of industry, professional educators, political champions and civic supporters. Our honorees include some of Ohio’s most recognized citizens, including astronaut Neil Armstrong, actor Paul Newman, business entrepreneur and philanthropist R. David Thomas, and surgeon and inventor Dr. Henry Heimlich.

Chances are you know a veteran who deserves to be inducted into the Ohio Veterans Hall of Fame. You are encouraged to nominate that deserving veteran today.

To be considered, the veteran must meet the following criteria:

• Must be a past or current Ohio resident

• Have received an honorable discharge

• Be of good moral character

Nomination deadline is June 1, 2018. Guidelines, a sample nomination and more information are available on the Ohio Veterans Hall of Fame website, at http://dvs.ohio.gov/main/veterans-hall-of-fame.html.