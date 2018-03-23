Carousel OKed to use school grounds

BOTKINS — The Botkins Board of Education adopted a resolution for the use of the school grounds for the Carousel as it was presented during the board’s regular monthly meeting on Thursday, March 15.

Chris Burmeister was present at the meeting to request the leasing of these school areas for the Carousel.

The board approved a resolution accepting the amounts and rates as determined by the budget commission, and authorizing the necessary tax levies and certifying to the county auditor.

All supplemental contracts were non-renewed by the board, effective at the end of the 2017-18 school year.

Sara Dungan was hired as a substitute teacher at the substitute teacher rate, and Taylor Decker was hired as co-ed assistant varsity track coach.

Josh Meyer was in attendance on Thursday to request the use of Cole Field for a wiffleball tournament.

During the review of the park board committee report, it was announced that the Easter Egg Hunt will be held Saturday, March 31. The hunt will start at 3 p.m. at Botkins Community Park.

The board approved a Then and Now purchase order for emergency snow removal and salt in the amount of $3,394.

The board also moved to participate in Ohio SchoolComp for the 2018 Workers’ Compensation Group Rating Program. The third party administration is CompManagement. The enrollment fee is $250.

The board entered executive session to consider the employment, appointment, demotion, or compensation of a public employee or official.

The start time of the regular scheduled April board meeting, on April 11, was moved from 7 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.