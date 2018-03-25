Russia Local School announces prom details

RUSSIA — Russia Local School’s juniors and seniors will celebrate the theme “Frozen in Time” during their prom on Saturday, April 28.

A promenade will begin at 6:15 p.m., with a banquet beginning at 6:30 p.m. at the St. Remy Hall, located at 108 E. Main St. The banquet will include dinner, followed by speeches.

The crowning of the king and queen will take place at approximately 7:45 p.m., with the dance to follow around 8 p.m., lasting until 11:45 p.m.

After-prom celebrations are scheduled from 12 a.m. to 1:30 a.m. at Russia School. Prizes and grand prizes will be given during this time, and students must be in attendance to win.

Candidates for prom queen include Megan Frazier, daughter of Tracy and Jackie Frazier; Lauren Monnin, daughter of Kathy Tompkins and Alex Monnin; and Madeline Moorman, daughter of Carrie and Brad Schulze and John Moorman.

Candidates for king are Dion Puthoff, son of Al and Mary Jo Puthoff; Glen Schulze, son of Gary and Sue Schulze; and Matthew Siefring, son of Vernon and Carmen Siefring.

Frazier http://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2018/03/web1_frazier.jpg Frazier Monnin http://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2018/03/web1_monnin.jpg Monnin Moorman http://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2018/03/web1_moorman.jpg Moorman Puthoff http://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2018/03/web1_puthoff.jpg Puthoff Schulze http://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2018/03/web1_schulze.jpg Schulze Siefring http://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2018/03/web1_siefring.jpg Siefring