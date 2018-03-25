Botkins FFA members place at competition

BOTKINS — The Botkins FFA Landscape Management Team competed and placed 13th in the state at the FFA Management Competition, on Jan. 17, at the Columbus Convention Center.

The team consisted of Dani Schneider, Keaton Topp, Bobby Ott, and Taira Greve. They had to judge various plants, pests, and tools dealing with the field of landscaping.

The top scorer of the team was Keaton Topp, who placed 12th overall.

On Feb. 7, members also competed at the Sub-District Public Speaking Competition at Upper Valley Career Center. The turnout was a success, with Donovan Brown placing first.

Maddie Topp and Connor Smock placed third in Creed Speaking, and Lindsey Okuley placed second in Exempt Public Speaking. Dani Schneider placed fourth in Advanced Prepared Speaking.

The FFA chapter also had members Grant Greve, Paul Buehler, Alex Bajwa and Clayton Harshbarger compete at the District 5 Ag Sales Competition.

By Maddie Altherr For The Sidney Daily News

The writer is a Botkins FFA reporter.

