Village connection

OSGOOD — The next recycling drive will be Saturday, April 7, starting at 9 a.m. until 11 a.m. Items taken either tied up, in paper bags or in cardboard boxes are paper, slick paper, and cardboard that is broken down. In case of cancellation listen to WCSM or check their website. You can always call Jude for any questions or concerns.

• The Osgood Legion held their weekly Euchre Tourament on March 22 and those who held hot hands were Art Lochtefeld, Barb Bohman and Alan Bergman.

• Take note: First Communion will be held on Sunday, April 29, at the Sunday Masses.

• Annual clean up at St. Martin Cemetery will be held on April 7. Anything not attached to the footer will be disposed of.

By Jude Grieshop For the Sidney Daily News

The writer is a regular contributor to the Sidney Daily News.

