Pasley to perform in Lima

LIMA — Lima’s New Country 92.1 The Frog and the Ohio Theatre, 122 W. North St., will present Nashville recording artist Eric Paslay in concert, Friday, March 30, to benefit St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

The 7:30 p.m. concert will be the eighth annual 92.1 The Frog’s St. Jude Partners in Hope Concert. The Amish Merchant and Bud Light are the main sponsors of the event, and proceeds will go to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. Local country band, Nashville Crush, will be the opening act.

Paslay has celebrated five No. 1 country hits as a writer and solo artist. These include “Even If It Breaks Your Heart” (Eli Young Band), “Barefoot Blue Jean Night” (Jake Owen), “Angel Eyes” (Love & Theft), “Rewind” (Rascal Flatts) and “Friday Night,” the lead single from his critically acclaimed, self-titled, solo album.

In addition, Pasley has had three other Top 40 country hits as a solo artist with “High Class,””She Don’t Love You” and ”Song About A Girl.” He currently has a single climbing the charts, titled “Young Forever.”

“We’re thrilled to be able to offer Lima and the surrounding area a chance to spend an evening with one of their favorite country artists and to fight childhood cancer by supporting St. Jude,” said Dave Woodward, program director of 92.1 The Frog. “Over the course of these past eight years of concerts, 92.1 The Frog listeners have consistently shown how generous and caring they are. Together, we’ve raised hundreds of thousands of dollars for St. Jude.”

“Anytime you can get one of the Lima’s hottest local bands like Nashville Crush onstage with a hit-maker like Eric Paslay, it’s going to be a great night of music and fun. And helping children fight cancer just makes you feel good,” said Kelly Saddler, owner and operator of the Ohio Theatre. “It’s going to be a fantastic night, that’s for sure. And if you’ve never seen Eric’s dance moves, that’s worth it alone!”

Tickets cost $15 if purchased in advance at 921thefrog.com; $25 on the day of the concert and at the door.

