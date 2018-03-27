Tipp opens poetry jam, art contest

TIPP CITY — The Tipp City Area Arts Council will host its annual Poetry Jam, May 22, at 7 p.m., at Randall Residence, 6400 S. county Road 25A, Tipp City.

Students of grades three to 12 and adults are welcome to enter the poetry contest. Each person entering will have the opportunity to read one poem at the jam and prizes will be awarded to the winners.

The contest begins April 9 and all poems must be submitted by May 7 online at tcaacliterary@gmail.com or mailed to Tipp City Area Arts Council-Poetry Jam, Box 74, Tipp City, OH 45371.

Detailed information and entry forms can be found at http://www.tippcityartscouncil.com/poetry-jam.html.

Entries to the 2018 juried Student Art Contest will be accepted from May 14 through May 25, at Randall Residence between the hours of 10 a.m. and 7 p.m.

The arts council and the staff at Randall Residence will present awards as well as door prizes during a reception at 6:30 p.m., June 5, at Randall Residence. The exhibit will be open to the public from June 1 through July 7. Details and entry forms are available at http://www.tippcityartscouncil.com/student-art-contest.html.