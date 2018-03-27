Houston baseball field meeting tonight

HOUSTON — A motion to authorize the Hardin-Houston Local Schools Board of Education treasurer to advertise and receive bids for the baseball field improvement project failed to pass during the board’s regular meeting, Monday, March 19.

According to Becky Heitman, secretary to the superintendent, the board will have a special meeting, today, Wednesday, March 28, to continue discussion of the improvement project. The meeting is scheduled for 7 p.m. and will take place in the school’s Media Center.

In other news, the board accepted the resignations of tutor Jennifer Bumgarner and school bus driver Jerry T. Schmidt.

The board reviewed the Child Internet Protective Act and also approved a memorandum of understanding between the Hardin-Houston Education Association and the Hardin-Houston Local School District.

Three student field trips were approved during Monday’s meeting, including the FCCLA State Conference on April 26 and 27; the FFA Camp from June 18 to 22; and the FFA State Convention on May 3 and 4.

The board also approved the following NEOLA policies:

• Criminal history record check.

• Drug and alcohol testing of CDL license-holders and other employees who perform safety sensitive functions.

• Eligibility of resident/nonresident students.

• Entrance requirements

• Lending of board-owned equipment.

• Staff use of personal communication devices.

• Access to district technology resources and/or information resources from personal communication devices.

• Utilization of the district’s website and remote access to the district’s network.

• School safety.

• Bus driver certification.

• Business Advisory Council.

The next regular board meeting is scheduled for Monday, April 16, at 7 p.m., in the Media Center.