No curfew in Fort Loramie

FORT LORAMIE — There will be no curfew for juveniles in Fort Loramie.

Following several village council meeting discussions, the council, during its regular session, March 12, voted instead to instruct the police department to charge any juvenile caught trespassing or being unruly. The juvenile would then be required to appear in court. The motion was made by Matt Hoying, seconded by Tim Siegel and unanimously approved by council members who attended the meeting.

Councilman Tim Boerger had been excused from the meeting.

In other business, the council:

• Adopted American Legal Publishing’s Ohio Basic Code 2018 Edition as the code of ordinances for the village.

• Voted to levy assessments for South Main Street and Canal Street improvements.

• Approved the support of Ohio House Bill 163 and Senate Bill 72 exempting political subdivisions from the requirements of the prevailing wage law.

• Voted to request the Ohio director of transportaiton to change the speed limit along East Park Street from Monterey Drive to Dawson Road from 45 miles per hour to 35 miles per hour.

• Approved payment of a health insurance premium increase of 9.4 percent.

• Heard reports that the village was awarded $145,000 by the state for playground equipment at Redskin Memorial Park; that street lights are ready for installation along Louis Street; that Choice One will provide an estimate of the cost of repairs needed along Greenback Road; that dedication of the Michael Aselage Memorial Highway will be April222, fire hydrant flushing will be April 25 and large item drop-off will be April 28 from 8 a.m. to noon.

The council also discussed advertising the availability of sites in Industrial Park on the village website; extending Industrial Drive; the purchase of mowers and the possible purchase of a police cruiser; a fire hydrant that needed repair and cracks in state Route 66 near the cemetery.

By Patricia Ann Speelman

Reach the writer at 937-538-4824.

