Fort Loramie plans artifact show

FORT LORAMIE — The Fort Loramie Historical Association will host its second annual artifact show, April 8, from 1 to 4 p.m. in the museum, 37 N. Main St., Fort Loramie.

Area collectors are invited to display their collections and discuss them with show-goers. Set-up will begin at noon. Admission to the show is free and it will be open to the public.

“The format will be the same as last year in that we are trying to highlight Indian artifacts from the Fort Loramie area. But anyone who would care to bring in any artifacts to show and tell would be more than welcome. Last year’s show was very well received,” said organizer Ken Sowards.

For information, call 937-295-3607.