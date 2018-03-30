Versailles High to present ‘Anything Goes’

VERSAILLES — Versailles High School will present the musical, “Anything Goes,” Thursday, April 5, through April 7, at the school, 280 Marker Road, Versailles.

Thursday’s performance will begin at 7:30 p.m. Curtain time Friday is 8 p.m. and there will be performances April 7 at 3 and 8 p.m. Tickets cost $10 and are available online at www.versailles.k12.oh.us and by phone at 937-526-5276.

The plot involves romances and intrigues that take place on a cruise ship in the 1930s.

In the cast are Kyle Wuebker as Billy Crocker, Anna Groff as Reno Sweeney, Sam Eiting as Lord Evelyn Oakleigh, Lauren Durham as Hope Harcourt, Louden Keihl as Moonface Martin, Cali Groff as Erma, Andrew Heckman as Elisha Whitney, Tessa Tyo as Evangeline Harcourt, Austin Pleiman as the captain, Derek Rauh as the purser, Dana Rose as Luke, Natalie York as John, Ben Harshbarger as Henry T. Dobson and Isaac White as Fred.

Also Megan Rismiller as Purity, Erin Luft as Chastity, Emma York as Charity, Grace Carman as Virtue, Amber Barga as the photographer, Morgan Heitkamp as the reporter, Carrie DeMange and Alec Barga as FBI agents, Claire Grillot as an old lady, and Matt Cromwell, Derek Rauh, Ben Harshbarger and Evan VanSkyock as the sailor quartet.

In the ensemble are Brynn Briscoe, Andrew Cotner, Matthew Francis, Emma Gasson, Haley Mangen, Dylan Meyer, Katelyn Meyer, Kaylee Phelan, Brandon Pleiman, Jayla Pothast, Ethan Rauh, Isabel Rawlins, Derek Rethman, Collin Rismiller, Logan Schulze and Tori Wuebker.

On the backstage crew are Audrey Allen, Anna Barlage, Hannah Bey and Dylan Meyer.

Student members of the orchestra are Stevie Allen, Jada Barlage and Grace Francis.

The student cast of “Anything Goes” rehearses a number at Versailles High School. The school will present the musical, April 5-7. http://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2018/03/web1_Anything-Goes.jpg The student cast of “Anything Goes” rehearses a number at Versailles High School. The school will present the musical, April 5-7. Courtesy photo