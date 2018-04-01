WAPAKONETA — The real estate transfers listed below have been recorded at the office of Auglaize County Recorder Chris Lambert between March 5 and March 9, 2018.

New Bremen

Crown Equipment Corporation to Scott J. and Jenna M. Steineman, lot 34, Cardinal sub #2, $69,000.

Edward J. and Barbara Rump to Lorraine A. Garman and Jeffrey P. Rump, unit 551, Walnut Place Condominium, $54,666.

Wapakoneta

Joan A. Morris to Dennis D. Clark, lot 626, $70,000.

Suzanne N. and Alex L. Fuerst to Todd A. and April E. Rosenbrook, lots 1394-1396, $21,000.

Cridersville

Wilma D. Brentlinger NKA Spacer trustee to Wilma D. Spacer, part lot 30, Grahams SD #2, no amount.

Wilma D. Spacer to Beth Sibole, part lot 30, Grahams SD #2, no amount.

St. Marys

Nathan and Amanda Suchland to 5 C’s Properties, LLC, lot 68, Cloverlawn add, St. Marys, no amount.

St. Marys Township

Nathan and Amanda Suchland to 5 C’s Properties, LLC, part lot 127, Villa Nova sub, St. Marys Township, no amount.

Almeda M. and James Kerns to James and Almeda M. Kerns, lot 3 of east part lot 157, block E, Southmoor Shoes SD, no amount.

Martin J. and Angela R. Brown to Cedardowns Farm, LLC, part section 21, no amount.

Scott A. and Michelle S. (Kayser) Werling to Scott A. and Michelle S. Werling, lots 16 and 17, section D, Sandy Beach SD, no amount.

New Knoxville

Doris A. Bower by executors to Randall J. and Jennifer D. Bruns, lot 56, $116,000.

Compiled by Aimee Hancock.

Compiled by Aimee Hancock.