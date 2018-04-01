WAPAKONETA — The real estate transfers listed below have been recorded at the office of Auglaize County Recorder Chris Lambert between March 12 and March 16, 2018.

Wapakoneta

Kenneth J. and Kendra G. Jackson to Kenneth J. Jackson, lot 1, Brewfield sub, no amount.

Gardenia St. Property, LLC, to Just Between You & Me, LLC, part lot 50, Grandview Estates SD #1, $110,000.

Kenneth T. and Debra K. Nester to Douglas L. and Sheri L. Werling, lot 1610-1611 and 1674-1675, Lynwood Park ad, $127,166.

G. Dudley and Joyce A. Schuler to David D. and Kathy J. Green, lot 1, $175,000.

Tara J. Topp, by sheriff, to Gary J. Binkley and Thomas A. Stinebaugh, lot 52, Four Seasons SD #5, $105,000.

John C. and Debra J. Meinberg to Auglaize Housing Development, Inc., lot 155, Grandview EST #3, $136,800.

St. Marys Township

Michael K. and Carey A. Wahrer to Todd Burger, lot 28-29, part lot 27, Villa Nova sub, $52,000.

John H. Gavins, Sr., by sheriff, to Travis M. Homan, part section 34, $78,000.

Charlotte A. and Steve E. Thomas to Drew M. Paulus, lot 91 and part lot 92, Villa Nova sub, $46,500

Union Township

Gary E. Sadler to Dylan M. McGue and Macey E. Shaffer, part section 32 (3.130A), $165,000.

Orval A. Hengstler trustee to Christopher R. and Diane M. Harrod, units A271-A277, $11,200.

Logan Township

Jack Lee and Jerelyn Witham to Jack Lee and Jerelyn Witham, trustees, part section 35 (3.0A), no amount.

Cridersville

Creative Home Buying Solutions, Inc., to Charles M. Mullett, lot 14, Grahams add, $84,000.

St. Marys

Lloyd L. and Annett L. Kuck to Lori L. Schrolucke-Foster trustee, lot 2 and 2A, Hillcrest sub, $250,000.

Trackside Pizza & Subs, LLC, to St. Marys City, part out lot 120, no amount.

June E. Sipes to Mary B. Helsel, lots 11-12, section B, and 25-26, section I, Sandy Beach allotment, $42,500.

Minster

Jill E. and William J. Luttmer to William J. Luttmer, lot 3, Riethman add, no amount.

J & B Land Company, Ltd., to Argus Group, lots 112-114, Block C, no amount.

Noble Township

Gary L. and Christy J. Wibbeler to Gary L. and Christy J. Wibbeler, part section 33 (.994A), no amount.

New Knoxville

Alice J. Carpenter to Mackie Properties, LLC, lot 140-141, Bielfields add and Well Int., $42,000.

Jackson Township

Argus Group to J & B Land Company, Ltd., part section 34, no amount.

New Bremen

Richard J. and Ann A. Falkner to Falkner Family Trust, lot 108, Pioneer SD #4, no amount.

St. Johns

Aimee R. (Argabright) Hemmer to Christopher L. Argabright, part lot 21-22, no amount.

Compiled by Aimee Hancock.

