Sidney Apostolic Temple to host blood drive

SIDNEY — Community Blood Center is encouraging donors to “Be The Good” by giving blood at the Sidney Apostolic Temple community blood drive Thursday, April 12, from 3 to 7 p.m., at 210 S. Pomeroy Ave.

The inspirational “Believe There is Good in The World – Be The Good” stoneware coffee mug is a gift to everyone who registers to donate. Donors are encouraged to schedule an appointment online at www.DonorTime.com or call 800-388-GIVE.

This spring, CBC is recognizing donors as a special force for good in the world with the “Be The Good” campaign. The message honors donors for their kindness and encourages everyone to consider donating as a way to do good for others.

The red, campfire style stoneware mug features a block letter design with “Be The Good” in solid white lettering as an anagram of the “Believe There is Good in the World” message in outlined letters. It’s free to everyone who registers to donate at a CBC Donor Center or most CBC mobile blood drives through April 28.

Become a platelet & plasma donor

CBC is looking for more platelet and plasma donors in 2018. The automated process of giving platelets and plasma is called “apheresis” and the number of these special donors is dwindling. CBC’s most dedicated donors are aging, with about 53 percent of the donor base now over the age of 50.

CBC is calling on young people to become the “next generation of donors” and asking new and current donors to help CBC meet the challenges of the future by becoming apheresis donors.

CBC “Be The Good” stoneware coffee mug. http://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2018/04/web1_blooddonormug-2.jpg CBC “Be The Good” stoneware coffee mug.