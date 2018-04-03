Star gaze in Greenville

GREENVILLE — Darke County Parks will host the Stillwater Stargazers, April 13 at 8:30 p.m., in Shawnee Prairie Preserve, 4267 state Route 502, Greenville, to explore the night skies.

The Stargazers will lend their expertise for an evening with the stars during this free program. The moon will be in a slim crescent phase and will set early, which is beneficial for observing the night sky. In addition, the International Space Station will pass very near Venus in the night sky.

Call 937-548-0165 for details.