Building Doctor Clinic to be held in Wapak

WAPAKONETA — Downtown Wapakoneta Partnership, the Auglaize County Historical Society, and the Ohio History Connection will present the Building Doctor Clinic in Wapakoneta on Thursday, April 19, at 7 p.m., at St. Paul United Church of Christ, Mechanic and Perry Streets, Wapakoneta.

The event is free and open to the public, but pre-registration is requested. Attendees should use the Mechanic Street entrance to St. Paul.

If you own an older building, or are involved in the care and maintenance of one, you won’t want to miss this informative, two-hour seminar about caring for older buildings. Filled with helpful images, the program explains the ways to recognize and solve common old-building problems such as peeling paint, failing plaster, wet basements, deteriorating masonry, damaged wood, window repair, and many other topics.

The Building Doctors, staff from OHC’s Ohio Historic Preservation Office, are experts on old-building maintenance and repairs, and bringing an older building back to life without sacrificing the features that make it appealing.

Local building owners will also be able to schedule a visit on April 20 with one of the two Building Doctor experts. The Building Doctors will visit any building built before 1955 (located within five miles of Wapakoneta) to examine problems and prescribe cures, although they do not answer questioners about HVAC, electrical issues, or serious structural problems.

Consultations are free, but the number is limited to ten, so register early. Those scheduling a site visit must also attend the April 19 clinic.

To register to attend the April 19 Building Doctor Clinic or have an April 20 site visit, call 800-499-2470, no later than April 12.

You may also contact the Wapakoneta Area Chamber of Commerce or Auglaize County Historical Society, at auglaizecountyhistory@bright.net, for a paper copy of the registration form, or call DWP representative Judie Presar, at 419-236-1193.