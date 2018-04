OSGOOD — Osgood Area Rescue will host a benefit concert by Night Fall, April 14, from 8 p.m. to 12:30 a.m., in the Osgood American Legion hall.

There is no cover charge, but donations will be welcomed.

In addition to the concert, there will be a 50/50 drawing and raffles.

No carry-in alcohol will be permitted. People must be 18 to participate, 21 to drink.