New street dedicated in Jackson Center

JACKSON CENTER — Jackson Center council approved the dedication of a new street during its meeting Monday, April 9, 2018.

Council voted unanimously to add “Tiger Trail” to the list of village thoroughfares. The street runs parallel to the DT&I Railroad track on the east side of the newly constructed high school. Part of the original building property and construction project undertaken by the school, ownership the street was granted to the village as it was not practical for the school to maintain it.

“The street will require preventative and normal maintenance and need to be plowed and treated during times of inclement weather,” said village administrator Bruce Metz; “The school does not possess the materials, equipment, and manpower needed to get this done but the village does so it makes good sense for us to accept their offer and put the street under our jurisdiction.”

During a prescheduled portion of the meeting, the new owner of Jackson Center Pro Hardware, Deron Yingst, of Piqua, stopped by to introduce himself and his son, Kelton, who will be the store manager. Yingst passed out a fact sheet to council members and shared a short overview of their future plans.

“We are extremely excited to get things underway here soon and will open the store for business next Monday, April 16. We have heard a lot of nice comments from folks around town about how glad they are that the store is reopening; people have been so nice and that is one of the main reasons we decided to set up shop here” Deron Yingst said.

Yingst and his son have a combined 30 years in the hardware business and also have extensive experience in home improvement and remodeling. Mayor Scott Klopfenstein and council extended a hearty welcome and the mayor expressed his appreciation for their business noting it is something the village really needs.

“The store will feature the normal things one would expect to find in a hardware store along with a full service paint department and a quality line kitchen and bathroom cabinetry with installation available.” said Kelton Yingst. The store will be open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, and closed Sunday.

Before going into an executive session for the purpose of discussing the employment of a public employee, council heard a brief report from Metz.

Metz noted there were not any new major developments but things were going as planned on a number of projects already underway.

“We are working on water and sewage lines at the new park, and the irrigation system at the soccer field is in; we just need some good weather for things to dry out a little before grading the dirt and seeding the area. It won’t be long until the grass is up and the field will be beautiful. We’re looking forward to getting the project finished,” Metz said. “Office renovations for Zoning Officer and Community Development Director Ed Maxwell are also nearly complete, all that’s left to do is hand a door and Ed will be all set.”

Metz reported he had met with ODOT about the Main Street Lighting Project and that the project will get underway shortly after the village annual “Community Days” celebration. Metz also said Village Electrical Superintendent Dave Overman finished installing the wiring at the retention pond and that CJ Electric installed the pumps.

“During the last big rain we had approximately 3 million gallons of runoff in the retention pond; it is doing its intended job and helping to alleviate water issues around town.”

Councilman Dr. Ken Gloyeske noted he had had some water issues around his home in the past but since he pond went it things are much better.

“I’m just not seeing the buildup of water we used to have, I’m glad to see the improvements paid off,” said Gloyeske.

Metz also said preparations at the swimming pool are underway and that the mowers are ready when the time comes to use them. Council also learned the village had received the rest of the funding from the Eco-Smart Grant. The total of the last portion of the grant was $22,843. The money will be used for a variety of solar lighting projects around the school and part for tree plantings, and several educational programs for the school.

In closing Metz said the village will begin accepting bids for the big equipment required for the new electrical substation on Thursday, April 12, at 11 a.m.

Deron Yingst, new owner of Jackson Center Pro Hardware, passes out an information fact-sheet to members of the Jackson Center Village Council. The Hardware store will reopen Monday, April 16, at 8 a.m. http://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2018/04/web1_AIMG_0935-Metz-Yingst-JC-Council-4-9-18-copy.jpg Deron Yingst, new owner of Jackson Center Pro Hardware, passes out an information fact-sheet to members of the Jackson Center Village Council. The Hardware store will reopen Monday, April 16, at 8 a.m. Matt Clayton | Sidney Daily News

By Matt Clayton For the Sidney Daily News

The writer is a regular contributor to the Sidney Daily News.

The writer is a regular contributor to the Sidney Daily News.