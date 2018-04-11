Minster Legion names Girls State delegates

MINSTER — Minster American Legion Auxiliary Unit 387 has named three students to attend Buckeye Girls State.

The Minster High School juniors will be among the nearly 900 girls participating in 72st annual session of Buckeye Girls State at University of Mount Union, June 10 through June 16.

The 2018 delegates are Kaitlynn Albers, daughter of Cathy and Chad Albers, Madeline Magoto, daughter of Jessie and Jeremy Magoto, and Lilly Pelletier, daughter of Dena and Marc Pelletier.

Volunteering at Buckeye Girls State will be Minster American Legion Auxiliary members Deb Meyer in communications and Diana Hausfeld as a county government adviser.

Buckeye Girls State is a program of mock government at the state, county and city level. The main objective is to train young women in the duties, rights and privileges of citizenship by providing the attendee the opportunity to actively participate in a democratic form of government.