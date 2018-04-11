Candidate night set for Russia

RUSSIA — St. Remy Church will host Candidates Night for the State Representative of Ohio’s 84th District, April 20, at 7 p.m., in St. Remy Hall, 101 Saint Remy St., Russia.

Invited candidates are Republicans Travis Faber, Aaron Heilers and Susan Manchester and Democrat Joseph Monbeck.

Moderating the discussion will be the Rev. Martin Fox, pastor of St. Remy Church, Ellen Heffner, director of the Gathering Place, and Steve Rose, superintendent of Russia Local School.

From 7 to 8 p.m., the candidates will introduce themselves and field questions posed by moderators. From 8 to 9 p.m., the candidates will field questions from the public.

There is no admission charge.