SIDNEY — Holy Angels School has released its honor roll for the third nine weeks of the 2017-18 school year.

Seventh grade

First honors: David Brunner, Justin Chapman, Kaitlyn Fortkamp, Dylan Geise, Kailey Higgins, Brandon Jones, Tori Lachey, Samuel LaForme, Lucy Ritze, Abe Schmiesing, Jude Schmiesing and Nathan Sollmann.

Second honors: Jacob Hawrot, Elijah Holthaus, Genevieve O’Leary, Kai Reese and Madison Steinke.

Eighth grade

First honors: Sophia Braun, Meghan Chamberlin, Emma Covault, Carissa Edwards, John Edwards, Adith Joshua George, John Gagnet, Madison Gleason, James Holthaus, Andrea Hughes, Samuel Range, David Rossman, Hayden Schmidt, Hunter Schmidt, Kathryn Stewart, Annamarie Stiver, Riley Thorne, Heidi Toner and Macie Verdier.

Second honors: Matthew DeNise, Nona Hill, Sophia McDonald and Michael O’Leary.