Go Red for Women luncheon to be held in Dayton

DAYTON — It’s time to be demanding when it comes to women’s heart health and ask others to do the same. That’s why the American Heart Association’s Go Red for Women – nationally sponsored by Macy’s and CVS Health–has launched the Go Red Commitment – to encourage women to put themselves first, make a commitment, and take action for women’s heart health.

Join the American Heart Association to unite with your coworkers, friends and neighbors to make that commitment and further the fight against heart disease in the Miami Valley at the 11th annual Dayton Go Red for Women Luncheon on Thursday, May 3, 2018, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., at the Sinclair Ponitz Center, 444 W. Third St.

Luncheon guests will have the opportunity to participate in health screenings and to interact with healthcare professionals about such topics as blood pressure, cholesterol, fitness, nutrition and stroke prevention.

The event, which will be co-emceed by Julia Palazzo, of WDTN-TV, and Kim Faris, of B-94.5, will also feature actress and comedian, Kim Coles, best known for her role on the ground-breaking television series, “Living Single.”

Coles will combine comedy and inspiration to empower luncheon guests to discover their own true “gifts” so they may share them with the world.

“By making a Go Red Commitment, women everywhere, and the men who love them, are coming together to fight their number one killer: heart disease,” said Bob Blommel, First Vice President at Merrill Lynch and the chair of this year’s Go Red for Women campaign. “I know that when we come together, we can build a culture of health for everyone in the Miami Valley and put an end to heart disease and stroke.”

The 2018 Go Red for Women Luncheon signature sponsor is Premier Health. Local sponsors are CompuNet Clinical Laboratories, Merrill Lynch, WDTN-TV, WBDT-TV, B-94.5, BIG 106.5, and Dayton Magazine.

Go Red for Women is sponsored nationally by Macy’s and CVS Health. Tickets are $65 per person. Corporate tables are also available.

For more information, or to reserve your seat, contact Ellen Duncil at 937-401-4861 or ellen.duncil@heart.org or visit daytongored.heart.org.