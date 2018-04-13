Auglaize Crisis Center sets auction

WAPAKONETA — The Auglaize County Crisis Center will have its 2018 benefit auction, Thursday, April 19, at 5 p.m., in the Junior Fair Building on the Auglaize County Fairgrounds.

This is the center’s largest and most important fundraiser. Organizers are asking for contributions of new merchandise, collectible items and monetary gifts to support this annual event.

Some of the highlighted items already received include Wrigley Field rooftop game experience; hog roast for 200; Urban Meyer-autographed football; Ohio State bean chairs; two tickets to “Hamilton” in Chicago; Reds, OSU and Dragons tickets; autographed sports memorabilia; Auglaize County First Responders secret recipe chili; getaway weekends; collectibles; and gift certificates.

Last year, the Crisis Center handled 1,912 crisis calls, sheltered 62 residents (adults and children) and served 462 nonresidential adults and children.

There is no admission charge to the auction.