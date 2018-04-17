Troy Christian crowns royalty

Jared Ford, left, of Bradford, and Brittany Swartz, of Botkins, were crowned king and queen of the Troy Christian High School prom, Friday, April 13. The dance at the Troy County Club was followed by an after-bash at Cincinnati’s Web Extreme. Members of the court were Jeremiah Pierce, of Troy, Caitlin Echols, of New Bremen, Riley Hall, of Dayton and Lauren Moritz, of New Carlisle.

Moritz

Pierce

Echols

Hall